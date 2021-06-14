LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department now has its own therapy dog.
Dogs Helping Heroes, a nonprofit that trains rescue dogs to become service animals, introduced a dog named "Leo" on Monday.
The dog will assist his handler on scene, in the office and other debriefing events.
The Louisville Metro Police Foundation helped to start the program.
In a Facebook post, Dogs Helping Heroes said: "We could not be more pleased to be able to assist the men and women who put so much on the line protecting and serving our community."
Leo was rescued by the Humane Society of Oldham County and began his training in the prison program.
