LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Students at Fern Creek High School are getting decked out for Saturday's prom thanks to local firefighters.
The Fern Creek Fire Department helped collect hundreds of dresses, suits, shoes and accessories donated by alumni and the community. Firefighters stepped up to help, after seeing a social media post about some students not being able to afford their big night.
Koki Harris, a teacher at Fern Creek started the drive after talking to some of her students.
"I asked a couple of our students if they were excited about prom and were they looking forward to prom, and they said 'I'm not going to go, Ms. Harris, because I can't afford to this year,'" Harris said. "This happened on Friday. After that, I went home. And all weekend, that idea of some of our kiddos not having what they need for prom kept me up at night."
By Monday morning, she was in the principal's office presenting an idea to collect enough dresses and suits to help Fern Creek students enjoy prom. The idea took off. Fern Creek Fire and EMS opened the doors for drop-offs. And now, they have a gym full of dresses in all colors and sizes.
Kentucky First Lady Britainy Beshear was at the firehouse Friday to thank the teachers and firefighters for the project. She said she donated a favorite pair of shoes and a tuxedo she joked that Gov. Andy Beshear may have worn to his own high school prom.
"I also want to extend mine and Andy's sincere thanks to the Fern Creek Fire Department and all the local prom dress drives across the commonwealth for stepping up and organizing this opportunity for the teens in your community who might otherwise not be able to attend prom feeling as fierce as they will feel when some of these dresses and suits are worn," she said.
PROM 👗 DRIVE | More @FernCreekHigh students will have the prom of their dreams without the harrowing price tag thanks to a community drive hosted by the Fern Creek Fire Dept. @BritainyBeshear stopped by to donate a pair of her favorite 👠 and @GovAndyBeshear’s personal tuxedo! pic.twitter.com/9gUs9Ox2nT— JCPS (@JCPSKY) May 13, 2022
Jefferson County Public School superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio called the project "amazing" and noted that prom is so important to students, and as a parent, he knows how expensive prom can be.
"From the dress and all the things that had to be done to get prepared for prom — from hair to nails and all of those things — I know that, sometimes, this might not be equal opportunity for kids," Pollio said. "So, what I think a great school does is they take every opportunity to meet the needs of kids so they can have incredible experiences."
Fern Creek students are also being treated to the first "Prom Glow-Up" event on Saturday. They will be able to get manicures, haircuts and make-up done for prom free of charge.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.