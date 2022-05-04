LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Firefighters want to make sure every teenager looks and feels their best on prom night.
Fern Creek Fire and EMS is collecting suits and dresses for students at Fern Creek High School. The dress clothes will go to seniors who may not otherwise be able to afford outfits for prom.
"This could make or break a child who should be in the funnest years of their life, determine whether or not they get to go to prom or not," said Jordan Yuodis, a spokesman Jefferson County Fire. "So, we want to do everything we can to make sure that happens."
To donate, drop off the dress clothes at the Fern Creek Fire Station or the Buechel Fire Station. Both are located on Bardstown Road.
For any questions about donating, call the Buechel Fire Department at 502-491-0085 and use ext. 6 to speak with community affairs.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.