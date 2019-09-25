LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A program to reuse seats from the Old Cardinal Stadium is putting them to good use in the Highlands.
District 8 councilmember Brandon Coan says in a release that the stadium seats are being installed at TARC stops along Bardstown Road. The first one is already in place near Douglass Boulevard. There will eventually be 15 installations from Grinstead Drive to Wrocklage Avenue. Two additional stadium seating benches will be installed on Barret Avenue.
The program is a partnership with the Urban Design Studio at the University of Louisville and others who rescued 120 stadium seats from the landfill.
Coan is scheduled to unveil the first installation on Thursday and make a plea for donors to sponsor the program. People who donate money will get a vinyl plaque that can be customized with a message. The group hopes to raise $850 for each three-seat unit and $637.50 for each two-seat unit.
Additional information on the initiative is expected to be released on Thursday.
