LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A double-murder suspect who crashed his car last week in southern Indiana died by suicide.
In a release, Indiana State Police said an autopsy showed a preliminary cause of death for Samuel Aaron Robb, 30, of Valparaiso, is self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Harrison County Coroner Jeremy McKim.
Robb apparently shot himself during a police chase on State Road 135 in Harrison County. His car hit a utility pole and flipped, but the coroner said it wasn't the crash that caused his death on March 25.
The crash occurred after a state trooper tried to stop Robb after spotting him in his car in a hotel parking lot in the town of Corydon, but he sped off at a high rate of speed and the trooper pursued him, police said. Authorities had been advised to be on the lookout for Robb and his vehicle after he was identified as a suspect in a double homicide that occurred late Thursday night in Evansville, police said.
Officers found two bodies in an Evansville home at about 11:30 p.m. after a 911 caller stated that she was inside a residence where shots had been fired, the Evansville Courier & Press reported.
