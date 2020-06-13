LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Doug Hamilton, a former Louisville Police chief, U.S. Marshal and most recently the city's chief of public services, died unexpectedly Saturday morning at age 69, according to a statement from Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer.
"Those of us who knew Doug knew his compassion, keen insights, and sharp-witted, unvarnished advice and humor," Fischer said in the statement. "He was the very definition of a public servant, and he will be sorely missed.
"... My heart goes out to all those who love Doug – his colleagues, friends and especially his children – Carol Anne, Taylor and Chris, and his adored grandchildren, Sloan and Henry. We will always remember him, and work to honor his legacy in public service."
Hamilton was born in 1951 in Loretto, Kentucky, and became a Louisville Police officer in 1971, according to "Louisville Division of Police: History & Personnel" by Morton O. Childress. Hamilton worked his way through the ranks before serving as the city's police chief from November 1990 to March 1999. He later served as a U.S. Marshal.
Hamilton worked as the Louisville/Jefferson County emergency manager from 2004 to 2013. While in that position, he helped build the cross-agency, unified emergency community system for the city and county.
Fischer appointed Hamilton to be the city's chief of public services in 2013, and Hamilton held the position until he retired on Aug. 31, 2019 to spend time with his children and grandchildren. Hamilton also served on many boards and commissions, including the Kentucky Derby Festival and the American Red Cross.
"Working in public safety is like having a front row seat to the greatest show on earth," Hamilton said in a statement upon retiring in July 2019. "The opportunities in public service have led me to meet and work with some very talented people over the years. I couldn’t begin to thank them all, but each made an impression that helped me throughout my career."
Hamilton's funeral arrangements will be announced at a later time.
