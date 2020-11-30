LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Protestors blocked the streets and stopped a Greyhound bus over the weekend.
The Milky Mess TV Facebook page live streamed the incident right at the corner of West Jefferson Street and South 6th Street.
In the video you can see protestors standing in front of the bus, on the bus, and at one point they use traffic cones and a U of L blanket to cover part of the front window.
The live streamer admits protesters were being disruptive, but says they weren't doing anything illegal. But Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer wasn't pleased.
"That is not consistent with what the movement is, right -- to have justice to create more opportunities in the community," Mayor Fischer said. "So we can't have any type of violence or any type of destruction, any type of interruption of other people's innocent lives that are just going about their day-to-day activities."
The Louisville Metro Police Department says there was no property damage and the department did not make any arrests.
