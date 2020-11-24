LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Walmart's COVID-19 drive-thru site in Louisville will be transitioning to curbside pickup only, the company announced Tuesday.
Walmart, who partnered with Quest Diagnostics for testing, is making the move because of the colder temperatures approaching.
The site, which is located in the parking lot of the Walmart at 2020 Bashford Manor Lane, will now offer self-administered collection kits instead of drive-thru testing.
Each test kit includes a nasal swab that patients can use to swab their nose at home. After the swab is complete, patients will send the test in the mail to the Quest Diagnostics lab.
According to a news release, the results are expected to be available 48 to 72 hours after the laboratory receives the test.
Appointments are still required to pick up a testing kit. To request one, click here.
Weather permitting, tests can be picked up curbside Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2:30-4 p.m. They will also be available Sundays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2:30-4 p.m.
The curbside pickup will be staffed by Walmart pharmacists and associates.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.