LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police is investigating a two-vehicle accident that ended in a fatality on Greenbelt Highway and Lower Hunters Trace in Pleasure Ridge Park around 5 p.m. Friday.
According to police, a Dodge Charger was driving southbound on Greenbelt Highway and ran a traffic light, colliding with a Hyundai passenger vehicle traveling eastbound on Lower Hunters Trace at the intersection.
The driver of the Hyundai died at the scene.
LMPD said the intersection would reopen Friday evening after officers finish their investigation
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.