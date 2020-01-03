LYNDON, Ky. (WDRB) – It's a dangerous and frustrating trend in Lyndon. Drivers are getting stuck on railroad tracks thinking they're turning onto a road.
It happened a handful of times in the last several weeks. Drivers tried to cross the tracks along La Grange Road at Whipps Mill Road, but turned too soon.
The Graymoor Devondale Police Department responds to these types of calls to help the drivers.
“They're just not paying attention, and most of them are at night where it's dark, especially if it's raining, it's hard to see,” said Deputy Chief Col. John Mills.
When drivers get stuck, police immediately notify CSX to stop all the trains that might be passing through.
“Everything comes to a standstill as far as the trains are concerned,” Mills said.
Then the cars have to be towed off the tracks.
Lyndon Mayor Brent Hagan said a recent change in location of the crossing gate is most likely to blame. He said he's working to find a solution and is waiting to hear back from CSX and Metro Louisville to put more safeguards in place.
In the meantime, police want drivers to pay extra attention.
“People are distracted when they're driving,” Mills said.
He said drivers also get stuck at the railroad crossing at La Grange Road and Lyndon Lane.
“We might go a couple of months and not have any cars stuck on the tracks and then all of a sudden we have two or three in a row. So there's no rhyme or reason for it,” Mills said.
“Just pay attention to your driving,” he said.
