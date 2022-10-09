LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fire caused damage at a storage facility on Frankfort Avenue.
According to MetroSafe, a call came in at around 3:45 a.m. on Sunday for a fire at A-1 Self Storage.
At least 5 separate Louisville Fire engines were at the scene fighting the blaze.
Video shows large flames throughout the storage facility.
It's still unclear what caused the fire and the extent of the damage caused.
There's also no word on any injures.
This story may be updated.
