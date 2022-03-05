LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The eastbound lanes of the Watterson Expressway were closed near Taylor Boulevard on Saturday night after a fatal crash, according to TRIMARC.
The crash occurred around 9:30 p.m. Saturday night. A Chevy Cruze was traveling on I-264 East when the woman driving lost control of the car for an unknown reason. She was thrown from the car when it came to a stop in a grassy median. The woman was taken to University Hospital, where she died. She was the only one in the car, and no other cars were involved.
All eastbound lanes of the Watterson Expressway are back open.
