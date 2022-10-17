LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An anti-bullying advocate spoke to Jefferson County Public Schools students Monday.
Jaylen Arnold has had Tourette Syndrome since he was a child. He was severely bullied while attending school in Florida, but when he was 8 years old, Arnold's mother created Jaylen's Challenge, which provides anti-bullying tools, outreach and resources to youth as they witness bullying or are bullied themselves.
"Bullying is everywhere," said Crystal Gray, bullying prevention supervisor for JCPS. "It's something you are either going to experience yourself — one in four — or you'll be a bystander to see that happen. One of the main things that we teach our students is to speak up. They have a voice. They advocate for themselves."
Arnold travels around the world empowering children to be advocates for themselves and one another. As part of National Bullying Prevention Month, Jaylen spoke Monday at four JCPS schools: Byck Elementary, Whitney Young Elementary, Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary and Breckinridge Franklin Elementary.
Arnold told children to "not suffer in silence" and to speak up if they see someone being bullied.
"It made me realize how dangerous bullying can get, how it impacts their whole world," Arnold said. "I try to spread the message of love and kindness so they can grow up with that foundation of being benevolent to each other."
Arnold tries to empower children with his nonprofit.
"This generation has so much space for negativity and darkness at school or online," Arnold said. "We want to do the best we can to minimize that negativity, so they can feel safe and feel heard."
