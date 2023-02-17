LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fight with hockey sticks, involving students and a staff member, was caught on video at Meyzeek Middle School.
The footage, which is circulating on social media, was shared with WDRB News on Friday. The video shows several students and an adult using plastic hockey sticks in the gym.
During a back and forth, everyone swung the sticks or jabbed back and forth.
The staff member eventually runs toward an office as students chase behind. The principal called the incident "unfortunate" in a letter sent home to parents. The letter also said four students were disciplined.
The full letter sent home to parents can be read below:
February 17, 2023
Dear Meyzeek Families,
I want to keep you informed about what’s going on at our school and with your child’s education.
This afternoon we had an unfortunate incident occur in our gymnasium with one of our teachers and a small group of students. We are investigating the incident, which has been shared on social media. At least four students will be disciplined, according to the Student Support and Behavior Intervenion Handbook, because of their behavior and actions against the teacher. We will follow JCPS processes and procedures in reviewing the actions of all parties involved.
Meyzeek Middle School has a wonderful learning environment with dedicated staff and students. It is disheartening when incidents like this occur and overshadow the great work we do every day at Meyzeek.
If you have any questions, feel free to contact me at 485-8299.
Sincerely,
Charles Marshall, Principal
