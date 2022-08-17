LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Catholic schools are back in session in Jefferson County, with many of them starting Wednesday.

School has already been underway at some Catholic schools, like Presentation Academy, for about a week. The remainder of those schools began Wednesday, with many students eager to get the year started.

"It's an awesome feeling to see the kids walk into school with that big smile on their face on the first day," said Mary Charles Zoppoth, a teacher at Holy Trinity High School. "It's so fun to have them back in the building and be with us all. That feeling — it's the best in the world."

While many Catholic schools are already back in session, Mercy Academy and Holy Trinity were just a few that rounded out the remainder of schools left to start. Wednesday was their first day.

For some students, that first day of school is always an adjustment.

"We have a long summer break, so you kind of get used to not having to do all the school work," said Callie King, a senior at Mercy. "So the first couple of days, the teachers kind of ease you into it."

After two years of reimagined classes and rules thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, students and staff said they're ready and excited.

