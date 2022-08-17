LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Catholic schools are back in session in Jefferson County, with many of them starting Wednesday.
School has already been underway at some Catholic schools, like Presentation Academy, for about a week. The remainder of those schools began Wednesday, with many students eager to get the year started.
Seniors at @MercyAcademyJag here early for Senior Sunrise on the school’s first day back to campus. The rest of catholic schools in Louisville begin the 2022-23 year today. pic.twitter.com/baE1lwgWiO— Dalton Godbey (@DaltonTVNews) August 17, 2022
"It's an awesome feeling to see the kids walk into school with that big smile on their face on the first day," said Mary Charles Zoppoth, a teacher at Holy Trinity High School. "It's so fun to have them back in the building and be with us all. That feeling — it's the best in the world."
While many Catholic schools are already back in session, Mercy Academy and Holy Trinity were just a few that rounded out the remainder of schools left to start. Wednesday was their first day.
For some students, that first day of school is always an adjustment.
"We have a long summer break, so you kind of get used to not having to do all the school work," said Callie King, a senior at Mercy. "So the first couple of days, the teachers kind of ease you into it."
After two years of reimagined classes and rules thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, students and staff said they're ready and excited.
