CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Emily Stewart, director of choral studies for the Clarksville Community School Corporation, was honored Thursday as the district's teacher of the year.
Stewart teaches choir to middle and high school students, and her students call her "Momma Stew."
"Even though I'm a mom of two little kiddos, every student I've ever had is also one of my kiddos," she said Thursday. "The fact that I see them as my children, and they also see me in a similar light on the opposite end, that just means a lot to me."
Stewart said she lives for the light-bulb moments in her classes when students suddenly have a breakthrough of understanding.
