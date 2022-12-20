LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jingle, the Elf on a Shelf, spread some holiday cheer to Clarksville Elementary School students on Tuesday.
Jingle handed out healthy goldfish crackers and other snacks and a special visitor from the North Pole, Santa himself, was there to greet children in the car rider line on the final day before Winter Break.
Clarksville Community Schools Assistant Superintendent Dr. Brian Allred, the one in the "Jingle" costume, said he wanted to make this holiday break memorable for the kids.
"The biggest thing we can do is help our kids learn -- learn to be happy, healthy citizens, learn to be content citizens -- and this time as we have the holiday season rolling around, it allows us to let them focus on the good things -- the joyful things," he said.
During his visit, "Jingle" was also caught doing mischievous "elf" things like stealing snacks from the cafeteria and cooking dinosaurs for dinner.
