LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Elizabethtown Community and Technical College is one of only 15 community colleges selected this year by Metallica's "All Within My Hands Foundation."
The foundation helps community colleges enhance career and technical education programs. ECTC got a $100,000 grant, part of which was used to build the school's "Ride the Lightning Learning Lab."
ECTC President Juston Pate said the lab is "flexible and mobile, which means it can be used at area high schools or any of ECTC's campuses. It will let us show how high-tech advanced manufaturing has become and at the same time encourage students to purue this in demand high paying careers."
The foundation gives back to communities who have supported the band for years. Another $50,000 in scholarships will also be awarded to local students.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.