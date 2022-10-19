LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Middle and high school girls at the Academy @ Shawnee got a chance Wednesday to check out flight simulators and talk to pilots.
It was "Girls in Aviation" Day at the Jefferson County Public school in west Louisville, the goal to get more women interested in the career.
"It's important for them to have other female role models," said Stella Burton, a line mechanic for UPS. "Because they don't know that this field is open for them. They think it's a male dominated field. 'How can I progress in this field?' And it's important so they can see and learn and maybe follow in our footsteps one day."
Arrihonna Trace, a freshman at Shawnee, said the day changed her perspective on her career options.
"It opened my eyes to see that I can, if I want to, become a pilot one day," she said. "It's helping me understand what each career path is and it's helping me decide which one I want to be"
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.