LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) --The Jefferson County School Board approved a new project manager position Tuesday for the district-led school resource officer program.
This person will be responsible for coordinating interviews, hiring and training SROs. The district hopes to hire about 50 of its own security officers.
The plan is to begin hiring SROs in November and have them ready to start by January.
