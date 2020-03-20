LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Following the advice of Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, Jefferson County Public Schools extended its school closures until late April.
Superintendent Marty Pollio said Friday evening that the district will extend the closure for at least two more weeks, meaning the soonest students would return to class would be April 20.
Previously, JCPS schools were to remained closed through spring break and resume on April 6th.
Pollio made the announcement during a Friday evening news conference.
Starting April 7, student learning will shift to online platforms. The district will use Google classrooms for its non-traditional instruction days.
"Teachers will create content to provide to students. They can do that in multiple ways, whether that be assignments, videos or actual interaction with students," said Pollio.
The superintendent said, however, that many students do not have home computers or Wi-Fi.
To mitigate some of the challenges, the district will pass out 25,000 Chromebooks that previously were used inside schools. Students on free and reduced lunches will be able to request a device. JCPS will also provide paper copies of learning materials to those who need them.
Pollio also said the district is working with Metro Government on a plan to expand Wi-Fi access, and asked an internet service provider to step up to help. Spectrum offered two months of free internet services, but that still won't cover all families, Pollio said. In the meantime, the district will look into buying hot spots for students.
"This is a very difficult time for everybody, but specifically our seniors in the class of 2020," said Pollio, declaring that schools will still hold graduation ceremonies as soon as it's deemed safe.
Pollio acknowledged the potential for school closures to extend beyond April 20, and is prepared to use NTI days for the rest of the school year, if necessary.
"I am hoping that we are able to come back (to school), whether that be the end of April or first of May, but we are planning for that possibility," he said.
