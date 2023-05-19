LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools students with intellectual disabilities were treated to a day of fun Friday.
The district hosted a field day on the athletic fields at Eastern High School for students with intellectual disabilities.
About 200 students from six JCPS high schools played games and competed in sports like soccer, kickball and bocce.
It was a great experience for students and staff.
"It made me so happy to be with the team and it just makes me happy to be with my friends," JCPS student Alex Robertson said.
"I absolutely love this," JCPS special education teacher Carroll Bryar said. "I love being able to show how much Eastern supports us. It shows we are definitely an inclusive school."
Students without disabilities were also allowed to join in on the fun.
