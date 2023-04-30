LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jefferson County Public Schools middle school student was taken to the hospital Friday after eating possible medicated gummies.
According to a letter sent home to parents by Principal Synthia Shelby, medical help was called when a Olmsted Academy South student became sick. The school had determined the student had eaten what they believed to be medicated gummies.
Shelby said the student was taken to the hospital by ambulance.
The full letter sent home to parents can be read below:
April 28, 2023
Dear Olmsted Academy South Families,
The safety and wellbeing of our students and staff is always our top priority. I want to make sure you have accurate information about a situation that impacted our school today so you can talk with your student.
This afternoon, we called for medical help after a student became sick at school. We determined the student had eaten what we believe to be medicated gummies. The student was taken to the hospital by ambulance.
Please talk with your student about the importance of making informed decisions, and advise them not to consume any substance that could cause harm to themselves or others.
If any students would like to talk, our mental health practitioners and counselors are always available.
If you have any questions, don’t hesitate to contact me through the school office at 502-485-8270.
Sincerely,
Synthia Shelby
Principal
