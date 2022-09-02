LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Certified teachers at Jefferson County Public Schools can now spend $250 for their classrooms and clubs they sponsor through an Amazon Business program launched Friday.
District teachers can use their JCPS login credentials to access the Amazon Business accounts with $250 ready to spend on supplies, which will be shipped directly to schools.
JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio said the program will cost the district $1.8 million this school year.
"They could buy it all at one time — $250 — or they could spend it throughout the year, however they want to," Pollio said. "We're going to see how this goes this year and then make decisions for the future, whether we increase that number, whether we keep it the same, making sure that we're efficient in the way we do this."
Buying some classroom supplies has often "fallen on the backs of teachers" across the U.S., he said.
"Looking throughout the summer, you start to see teacher supply drives going on across the nation," Pollio said. "... It's a shame that we've got to have teacher supply drives to get teachers what they want in their classroom and our teachers have to go out and purchase these things."
The initiative is meant to expedite purchasing for teachers, which can require multiple approval steps and weeks to complete, he said.
The district started working on the program around mid-July, putting the first day of the 2022-23 school year just out of reach for launch, Pollio said.
"I'm pleased that they got it set up and ready to go before Labor Day," he said. "It will even be more effective next year because I think teachers will be able to start the year, but I also know that teachers purchase things for their classroom for their students throughout the entire year."
Pollio believes the $250 Amazon Business stipend will be "very valued" by the district's teachers as they buy supplies for their students and classrooms.
"I know so many teachers out there spend well beyond $250, but this is a great start I think for us for valuing our teachers," he said.
