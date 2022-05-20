LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kammerer Middle School was put on lockdown Friday morning, after a possible report of a student with a gun.
According to a statement from JCPS spokeswoman Carolyn Callahan, no gun was found after a search of the building and students. All students and staff are safe.
During a lockdown, JCPS does not allow anyone on or off campus. Louisville Metro Police and JCPS Security are on the scene.
Callahan said there have been several fights prompted by a student from another school as well as a Kammerer student. She did not provide details or information on when those fights happened.

