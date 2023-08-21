LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS) is expected to welcome 78,245 students this fall.
According to a news release, the state's largest postsecondary education institution reported a 5.8% increase in student enrollment from last year. KCTCS accounts for more than 44% of the state's public higher education undergraduate enrollment.
KCTCS said by the end of the 2023-24 academic year, around 105,000 students will enroll in either an associate program or one of 106 technical programs offered.
"Every day, our dedicated staff and faculty are working hard to help our students as well as business partners and employees achieve personal, professional and economic success," Dr. Larry Ferguson, acting KCTCS president, said in a news release. "We look forward to building on that momentum and can't wait to continue offering exceptional service where and when our students need us."
Since its creation in 1998, KCTCS has served more than a million Kentuckians while maintaining the lowest tuition in the state.
