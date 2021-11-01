LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) released new branding material on Monday.
According to a news release, KDE's new logo features three students, all different ages, which is intended to signify the most integral aspect of the state's educational system.
"As we usher in a new era of education here in the Commonwealth, we wanted to create a brand that matched our commitment to equity, achievement and integrity for all of our students," Dr. Jason E. Glass, Commissioner of KDE, said. "All decisions that are made should be focused on students and what is in their best interests."
The colors of logo were selected for specific reasons. KDE says navy blue represents trust, unity and continuous improvement while green represents growth.
"We are striving to grow into an education system that is better suited for every Kentuckian," Glass said.
The slogan 'United We Learn' is a homage to the state flag.
