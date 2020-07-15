BEDFORD, Ky. (WDRB) – As school districts around Kentucky consider their plans to resume learning amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Trimble County Schools is finding it especially tough to rely on nontraditional instruction because of its location.
Many Trimble County families do not have access to the internet because of their remote location. The district took the technological difficulties into consideration when laying out its fall reopening plan.
"I would much rather him go to school. He would rather go to school. He hates not being able to see his friends," said Jeremy Craig, whose son is a sixth grader in Trimble County Schools.
Craig does not have consistent internet access at his home.
"It’s really hard," he said, "cause all I can do is tether to my phone, and even then coverage here is spotty at best."
The district surveyed its 1,100 families on possible reopening options. More than 80% chose in-class learning over virtual, nontraditional instruction, according to Superintendent Jessica Wilcoxson. Due to some families' technological issues, the district is allowing households to choose which option works best for them instead of issue an all-encompassing mandate.
Those who don’t have internet and those who have slower connections can still choose to have their children participate in virtual learning. The district will provide those families with a USB flash drive containing lesson plans and teacher videos.
Officials are also looking for local businesses and churches that would be willing to possibly extend hours or open up periodically to allow students to use their internet resources, Wilcoxson said.
The district is also considering second-shift teacher options that would allow students to attend classes at nontraditional hours.
Craig, meanwhile, is just hoping his lack internet resources doesn't become a disconnect between his son and education.
"The school is doing great; the teachers are doing amazing. I have 100% faith in them," Craig said. "We’ll figure it out. We always do."
The district is tentatively scheduled to start classes Aug. 26. Families that choose to send their children into classrooms for in-person learning should expect daily temperature checks, social distancing and mask requirements in accordance with the state's "Healthy at School" guidelines.
To read Trimble County Schools' full back-to-school plan, click here.
