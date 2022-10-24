LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- New test results released Monday show major declines for students across the country, including in Louisville.
It's called the "Nation's Report Card." What is showed is the largest drop in math scores ever, with reading scores dropping to levels not seen since 1992.
Those who study education trends say decades of progress has been erased.
"There are a lot more students who are a lot further behind than we've had at any time in recent memory in Kentucky public schools, and if that doesn't warrant significant urgency and action from education leaders and lawmakers, I'm not sure what will," Alex Spurrier, with Bellweather Education Partners, said.
This is the first time we're seeing where students stand nationwide after the pandemic. The finding comes from the National Assessment of Educational Progress.
Hundreds of thousands of students are tested across the country in 4th and 8th grade in reading and math.
The test scores show how Kentucky compares to other states and how Jefferson County Public Schools stack up against large urban school districts.
Overall, Kentucky and JCPS are seeing the same kind of declines as the rest of the country.
"JCPS was about on par with other large districts in terms of 4th grade reading comparing from 2019 to 2021, but there were slightly larger drops in math performance in 4th grade and 8th grade along with reading in 8th grade," Spurrier said.
In 8th grade math scores, 38% of students earned scores considered "below basic."
That's this year's freshman high school class just four years away from college or the workforce with a lot of ground to recover.
On Monday, the Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona called the results "appalling."
He's asking states to use money from the American Rescue Plan to invest in student recovery from the pandemic.
