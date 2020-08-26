LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Need a hand with your student's nontraditional instruction?
The Kentucky Science Center is offering partial scholarships to families needing financial support to participate in its new Camp NTI program.
For kindergartners through sixth graders, Camp NTI provides students who are not returning to in-person classes with an engaging, structured social setting in which they can complete their schoolwork.
"We look forward to helping more kids get into a healthy and fun school-day routine while reducing some stress at home," Kentucky Science Center CEO Mike Norman said in a news release.
Limited partial scholarships will be available per week and will be allocated on a first come, first served basis for families that qualify.
In total, Camp NTI costs $245 for members of the Kentucky Science Center and $295 for nonmembers.
To register for the program, click here. To apply for a partial scholarship online, click here.
Camp NTI begins Monday, Aug. 31, and will run from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m Mondays through Fridays.
