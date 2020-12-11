LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A high school teacher in New Albany, Indiana, has found a way to bring gym class to his students' homes.
Physical education teacher Matthew Payne came up with the idea for PE packs during virtual learning. Each pack includes sidewalk chalk, a playground ball and a bean bag, along with a whistle and up to 15 exercises for each item.
Payne said he worried about his virtual students not getting enough exercise — not only for their physical health but also their mental health.
"They might live in an area where they can't go outside and do stuff," he said. "At least with the PE starter packs, you can do the stuff inside. You don't need a real big area for that."
Payne, who won a grant through New Albany Floyd County Schools' education foundation, said he put each kit together for only $5 each. He hopes to send more PE packs to students as the pandemic continues.
