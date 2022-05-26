LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- North Hardin High School is moving the location of its graduation ceremonies due to severe weather, and the new location will require attendance limits.
Commencement exercises were originally scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 27, at Ray Story Stadium, the school's football field. But due to forecasted thunderstorms, it has been moved indoors to the Ron Bevars Gymnasium, the school's gymnasium which is currently under construction.
As a result of the changes, each graduate will be restricted to six attendees so the gym's capacity will not be exceeded. The graduates will receive tickets to distribute to family and friends.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.