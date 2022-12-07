LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Hardin County high school teacher was removed from the classroom while the district investigates an allegation against him.
WDRB News talked with two parents who say that their gym teacher, Brian Walters, walked into a girls' locker room at Central Hardin High School while they were still changing. The parents say Walters walked in to yell at them for being too loud.
The incident at Central Hardin High School happened more than a week ago. Parents say they tried to sound the alarm days ago.
Kara Schultz says her daughter told her it happened last week.
"She's scared and she shouldn't be," Kara Schultz said. "She's a 14-year-old girl who should not have that kind of fear in her learning environment."
As recently as Tuesday of this week, Walters was still in the classroom. Schultz says she marched up to the building that day to talk with the principal.
"So I said, 'Did you interview my daughter?' And he goes, well no we chose the students at random that we were going to interview," Shultz said. "'So, you didn't talk to my daughter?' And he said no."
Schultz says that led to more interviews, including speaking with Ashley Fox's daughter.
"According to my daughter, he walked in and yelled at them," Fox said.
Fox says she didn't know the incident happened until Tuesday. Now, she's left shaken.
"Who you choose to show your body to should be your decision," Fox said.
The same day Fox's daughter was questioned, Walters was still on campus. The school district says initially when they looked into the allegation, they didn't see a reason for Walters to leave campus.
But as of Wednesday, he was replaced with a substitute amid the investigation.
"I think they were kind of put in a tough spot by not having the information that reflected poorly on them," Fox said. "But now we understand what happened, they really care about getting to the bottom of it and keeping our kids safe."
In a statement to WDRB News, the school district says they're following "the appropriate protocols as a result of the allegation."
The full statement is below:
"Hardin County Schools is aware of an allegation regarding Central Hardin High School teacher Brian Walters. We will follow the appropriate protocols as a result of the allegation.
All employees undergo a thorough background check upon their hire. The district investigates any issues that arise during a staff member’s employment and takes appropriate action. Any other inquiries regarding past allegations should be referred to appropriate agencies if applicable."
