LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) --A partnership between the Black Male EdQuity Network (BMEN) and a Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) elementary school is helping young Black students build life skills.
Kenwood Elementary School worked with BMEN on a 16-week program for third to fifth grade Black male students. The focus of the program is to help build confidence, character, self-worth and identity amid societal pressures young African American males face.
"Getting them interested in education and school is critical. They're like sponges, soaking up everything," Jonathan Tyes, a third-year University of Louisville medical student, said. "If we gave them something positive to aspire to, something that they've never seen, many of them ask 'you're a doctor, what kind of doctor are you, we've never seen a doctor.' We wanted to make sure they know no matter where you start, you can end up wherever you chose and that you get to write your own story."
The program is designed around four pillars, including identity and self-discovery, social entrepreneurship, entertainment and cultivating life skills. It's goal is to help guide children toward positive outcomes and create future leaders and role models.
"When you think about the influence and development of Black and brown boys, we believe those four key areas play a very important and key role through our development," Dr. Randy Whetstone Jr., Clinical Asst. Professor at U of L, said.
Students said the program shows them their potential.
"It means being in a community that you learn more a lot, what people think about you or what you can actually become in life. It makes us more energized and proud of ourselves," Romel Brown, fifth grader at Kenwood Elementary School, said.
This year's program ended on Monday. The initiative plans to continue at Kenwood Elementary and be used as a model for a nationwide program.
