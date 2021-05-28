LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After a school year with challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Shelby County celebrated the accomplishments of its seniors Friday night.
Community members gathered as a portion of downtown Shelbyville was shutdown for a parade honoring the Class of 2021. People lined the street to celebrate the group of seniors from Martha Layne Collins and Shelby County high schools.
"It's been really challenging going to NTI, then back at school and masks and social distancing, a lot of them had to do quarantines and distance learning," Nate Jebsen, principle of Collins High School, said. "There's been a lot more challenges that other classes haven't had to face."
Students decorated their vehicles with posters, streamers and messages before driving through the historic district of Shelbyville.
Although the seniors missed out on numerous activities and opportunities during their final year of school, they were thankful for a final sendoff before graduation.
"It means a lot from the community, they know that we might not have had what other people had, and so they're doing all that they can to support us and let us have as much fun as possible," Mallory Moses, a graduating senior, said.
Shelby County's seniors graduate on Saturday at a ceremony at Freedom Hall.
