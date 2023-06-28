SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) -- Silver Creek High School celebrated the school's first ever state baseball championship Tuesday night.
The team gathered at Hunter Station Pizza in Sellersburg after winning the title 12 days ago. Players signed baseballs and received a proclamation from the Clark County judges.
Head coach Joe Decker, who is retiring after leading the program to the championship, said it still hasn't sunk in yet, and he appreciates the community's support.
"It's a special community. It really is," Decker said. "Everybody says that about their home, but for me, especially, and some of the other coaches, it's all we've ever known. I still can't put it into words how special it is for these guys and for us as a program.
Silver Creek was 26-7 on the season.
