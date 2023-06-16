LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Silver Creek High School baseball team won its first state championship on Friday night in Indianapolis.
The Dragons faced off against defending 3A champ Andrean from Merrillville, Indiana, winning 4-2. The Fighting 59ers scored the first run in the top of the first inning.
The Silver Creek Dragons are 2023 Class 3A Baseball State Champions! This is their first baseball state title in school history! 🏆⚾️ @scdragonsports pic.twitter.com/aezFw9TUei— IHSAA (@IHSAA1) June 17, 2023
In the bottom of the first inning, the Dragons got on the board. They took the lead in the next inning and led the rest of the game.
Silver Creek's Preston Burton pitched a complete game, allowing seven hits and two runs. Silver Creek's Spencer Durham, Tyler Bach and Greyson Durick had one RBI each.
Silver Creek ended the season 26-7.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.