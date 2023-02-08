LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Silver Creek School Corporation may change what time some students start school.
The school district in southern Indiana is asking parents for feedback as it decides on start times for middle and high school. It's considering starting middle and high school times later in hopes of alleviating traffic congestion by increasing start times for the grade levels.
|Level
|Start time
|End time
|Primary
|8:10 a.m.
|3:15 p.m.
|Elementary
|8:10 a.m.
|3 p.m.
|Middle and High
|7:40 a.m.
|2:25 p.m.
Silver Creek Schools said it can't flip start times of elementary and primary schools with middle and high schools because of the length of time it takes buses to transport students home.
In January, the school board voted to delay approving a proposed schedule. The proposed schedule would include:
- Primary, elementary school: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 8:50 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Middle, high school: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 2:45 p.m., Wednesday from 8:20 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.
The school board is asking parents and students to complete a survey by Feb. 17. A committee is expected to be formed to review all information and bring a recommendation to the school board in April.
If the school board approves the time changes, it would be implemented in the 2023-24 school year.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.