LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Students at Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) placed in a national competition.
duPont Manual High School and Noe Middle School students placed 14th at the 2023 American Rocketry Challenge Finals. It was a national competition between 100 teams in The Plains, Virginia, on May 20.
Incredible morning on Capitol Hill today to kick off the National Finals weekend! #rocketchallenge https://t.co/w1vvI2qEoP— American Rocketry Challenge (@RocketContest) May 19, 2023
Since the team finished in the top 25, they received an invitation to participate in NASA's Student Launch Initiative to continue their exploration of rocketry. The students also visited Sen. Mitch McConnell's office during a visit to Capitol Hill.
