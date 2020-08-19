LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- No matter the grade level, school will look very different this year.
To help students get the most out of their college experience, Transylvania University has a new initiative that allows them to extend their undergraduate career tuition-free, according to a report from LEX18 in Lexington, Kentucky.
"What we're hoping is that these options give students the chance to be on campus, to enjoy being a college student and to really benefit from that experience," said Megan Moloney, the university's vice president of marketing and communications.
One of the three options, Transy Plus One, allows students to receive a fifth year on campus tuition-free, giving them another year to join in on activities like athletics, community service and student organizations.
"If you are opting, as we've given our students the chance to do, to stay at home and take your classes, you might be missing out on an internship," Moloney said. "You may have been scheduled to go to a study abroad class this year overseas, and right now, you can't do that. What the Transy Plus One option does is give those students an opportunity to have those experiences without having the additional tuition burden."
For students enrolled in online-only classes, the Transy Plus Summer option gives them the opportunity to take a summer class on campus for free.
Finally, for students who choose to take a gap year, the Pioneer Pledge Plus option offers all students a guaranteed extension of this year's tuition rates for one more year. It builds on the university's Pioneer Pledge program which promises a fifth year free if a student doesn't graduate in four years.
"If you haven't signed up for that program, we're going to lock in your tuition for what you would have paid this year, even if you used that, when you come back next year and tuition has gone up," Moloney said.
This initiative furthers the university's goal of individual empowerment, Moloney said, allowing each student to choose what college experience works best for them.
