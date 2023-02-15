LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Students in Kentucky have more access to additional financial aid at University of Louisville due to an expanded scholarship.
The Cardinal Commitment Grant was previously available only to Pell-eligible students. It's now offered to students with financial need who don't quality for a Pell Grant, according to a news release Wednesday.
There are two different versions of the financial aid: one that offers $1,000 to $5,000 in financial aid and another that covers 100% tuition.
"Increasing access to education is important to UofL, and this expanded grant will help bridge the financial gap for students to attend college," UofL President Kim Schatzel said in a news release. "We hope this grant helps clear the path for more Kentucky students to earn a degree without the stress of a heavy financial burden."
The scholarship award is available to incoming Kentucky freshmen with a 3.25 GPA who have been admitted to UofL full-time and have financial needs based on Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), according to a news release.
UofL said the scholarship is renewable for students who continue to meet its Satisfactory Academic Progress policy.
Eligible students can apply to UofL by May 1 for the Cardinal Commitment Grant. Additional information on the scholarship is available by clicking here.
