LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Washington County Schools will let kids skip class next Thursday.
The Washington County High School boy's basketball team won the 5th Region All "A" Tournament and advanced to the Kentucky All "A" Classic Tournament.
School will be out while the Commanders play Lexington Christian Academy at 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 26 at Eastern Kentucky University.
There will also be a pep bus leaving from WCHS for students. Childcare will be open.
Interested students can register for tickets online. The day will be made up on Feb. 20, Presidents Day.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.