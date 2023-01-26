LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The COVID-19 pandemic imposed a devastating effect on the psychological health of students, as they spent hours inside the house with little or no social contact with friends and classmates.
A recent study published by the Kentucky Student Voice Team unpacks how Kentucky’s youth continue to cope with COVID.
“The purpose of this study was to understand how Kentucky students are experiencing learning during, through and still in the pandemic,” Daniela DiGiacomo, a researcher with the University of Kentucky said.
The Kentucky Student Voice Team, is a youth-led nonprofit with the goal of creating “more just, democratic Kentucky schools and communities as research, policy and advocacy partners.”
“We found that students reported negative experiences with online learning for a host of reasons,” DiGiacomo said.
One survey response said the sudden loss of social connection and lack of school and home boundaries was a challenge.
“There were times during NTI and during bad times of COVID where I literally didn't leave my house for a week or so.”
Researchers interviewed 50 Kentuckians. as well as conducted surveys of more than 10,000 students across every county in Kentucky.
The research was analyzed by the Student Voice Team and the University of Kentucky researchers.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that 37% of high school students reported poor mental health in 2021. Additionally, 44% “reported they persistently felt sad or hopeless during the past year.”
In Jefferson County, JCPS says it's working to improve the troubling statistics. It currently has more than 100 Mental health professionals on staff.
“When we were on NTI, when we were removed from our students, it was an incredible challenge to get to our students to try to engage with them,” Jenni Garmon, a mental health practitioner at Newcomer Academy said
Researchers say the overall goal of the study is to help students feel like they belong, as they cope with COVID.
