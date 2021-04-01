LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Elizabethtown Community and Technical College is the first school in Kentucky to receive AED accreditation.
The school's heavy equipment program earned the AED accreditation from the Associated Equipment Distributors. The trade organization represents all the heavy machinery manufacturers in the country.
ECTC has a diesel equipment tech program that directly trains, and in many cases places workers in this field, which is vital to the farming and construction industries.
ECTC is the 41st school in the nation to earn AED accreditation.
