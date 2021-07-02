ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several students at Elizabethtown High School are celebrating successful wins at the most recent National Beta Club Convention.
The convention, held in Florida at the end of June, brought students together from schools across the country. Elizabethtown High students had competed at nationals before but had never placed first. This time around, in three different categories, students walked away with top honors.
"As we're walking across the stage, I'm just smiling from ear to ear and so proud of them," said Lisa Hornback, a parent sponsor for the school's Beta Club.
Hornback and fellow parent-sponsor Shawn Sizemore went with the students to the convention.
"We are a small district and we have a limit number of faculty and we try to offer as many opportunities to our students as possible," said Sizemore.
According to Hornback, there are more than 100 students in Beta Club at Elizabethtown High School. Twenty-two students made the trip to the convention in Florida.
"They amaze us. We do ask a lot of them and they step up," said Hornback.
These students must maintain their grades and complete service hours, but sponsors say Beta Club is so much more than just academics.
"If you have a talent, Beta has something you can show that talent in," said Sizemore.
At this most recent convention, Elizabethtown High School won national championships in the following categories: Quiz Bowl, Club Trading Pin, and On-site Drawing.
Cameron Senay, Landon Casey, Matthew Dyer, and Donovan Adams made up the Quiz Bowl team.
Eva Ramsey and Chloe Hornback worked together to win the Club Trading Pin design.
In a typical school year, trading pins are exchanged with other schools at competitions and worn on a lanyard. With COVID-19 restrictions in place and many events throughout the year held virtually, the trading aspect didn't get to happen this time around. Nevertheless, this duo put their heads together for a unique design that won them first place for the category.
"I was excited because I knew it would stand out from everyone else's," said Chole Hornback.
"A lot of our hard work was paid off as well," added Ramsey.
On-site Drawing was an individual award. Elizabethtown's Sophia Todd won first place.
"The prompt was an abstract form of nature," said Todd.
"I competed in the normal drawing competition last year at nationals and then did not place at all," she said. "Then this year placing first at nationals, it was so surprising. I didn't know how to feel at all."
Elizabethtown also had several other second place wins in categories such as Invention and Animation.
