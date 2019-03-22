ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Investigators say they may never know what caused a major motel fire in Elizabethtown.
After Tuesday's fire at the Kentucky Cardinal Inn off East Dixie Avenue, one man is encouraging others to help the dozens of people who are now homeless.
"They lost everything they had, and somebody needs to help," said Barry Howard, who lives about a mile from the motel.
"I've got kids clothes, shoes, men's clothes, women's clothes, just everything," said Howard, showing a trunk full of donations.
He's collecting everything he can for the victims who lost everything.
"It hurt me," said Howard. "I hate to admit, but I sat on the side of the bed and cried for a little while, thinking what if I lost everything I had, would anybody help me?"
Howard drives a taxi a few days a week. That's how he knows some of the motel residents: by driving them to their jobs.
"I always ask God for everything," he said. "I talk to him every day. Even in my vehicle at work, I'm praying going down the road."
It's during one of those conversations Howard decided to ask others for help.
"I ran it across the Facebook page, and it just blew up," he said.
Donations started pouring in. He's since tracked down some of the victims.
"They had tears in their eyes, which brought tears to my eyes," said Howard.
But he's looking for the other victims so he can help them, too.
"I'm only one person," said Howard. "I know so many are willing to help me, but they don't have to wait on me. Come to me with some ideas or take your ideas out there and just present them to people. Just help one another."
Howard says donors can contact him on Facebook.
A separate relief fund was started by a former Vine Grave police chief Chuck Ashley, whose goal is to raise $2,000 for the displaced families.
