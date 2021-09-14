LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky man's decision to become an organ honor helped to save the lives of three people.
Elizabethtown native Adam Ricketts died in 2019, but he previously signed up to be a organ donor. Ricketts' liver and both kidneys were all used as organ donations.
Lindy Edwards, a Virginia man, received a liver transplant. Kentuckian Sarah Trumbo, who waited more than a decade for a kidney transplant, received a kidney. Kurt Baldocchi, from New Albany, also received a kidney.
On Sept. 10, Ricketts' family and the donor recipients met in-person for the first time for a reunion hosed by Donate Life KY.
"We were so excited and humbled to facilitate this meeting with Adam's organ recipients and family," Gretchen Starnes, aftercare manager at Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates, said in a news release. "It's not often these types of interactions take place, but when they do, we're always honored to take part and recognize the impact of the donor's life."
