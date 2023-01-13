LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Burst pipes and staying warm aren't the only issues when a freeze hits.
You also have to pay the power bill.
Matt Ledington says the old heater at Apocalypse Brew Works ran every hour during the deep freeze.
"You have to make sure the yeast is happy," Ledington said. "They have to stay warm in order to produce beer."
This weekend marks a meter reading and the end of that billing cycle.
"I don't even want to know what the gas and electric bill is going to be," Ledington said.
There are a few options that can help save you money in the future.
Duke Energy offers customers the option to pay through an installment plan or a limited number of due date extensions. A spokesperson says it's most important to contact the provider.
Natasha Collins with LG&E says the company has a budget payment plan that can help spread the cost burden.
"We understand that it has been a challenging winter, already. And we are here to help," Collins said.
But Collins also says there's relief coming. The National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration is predicting above normal future temperatures for the next few months and that the price of wholesale natural gas is going down.
"We have filed with the Kentucky Public Service Commission as part of our quarterly filing associated with natural gas costs to pass along those savings to customers," Collins said.
Collins says that could mean a gas cost savings about 16% in future months for customers. The lower costs would go into effect on Feb. 1.
If you are struggling with bill payments, there are also a number of programs. You can follow this link to find out if you're eligible, and who to contact.
