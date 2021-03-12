LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With more schools and businesses opening up, some people are dealing with anxiety and nerves after being home for a year.
Laura Hellman is a mental health therapist with U of L Health-Peace Hospital. She said going back to a sense of normalcy is a big life change.
Hellman said it's important to talk about your feelings with someone you trust, and keep your focus on what you can control.
"Give ourselves some time. We didn't adjust to the pandemic overnight, and we're not going to adjust to live after a pandemic overnight as well," Hellman said. "So giving ourselves that time to adjust and use those coping skills and move on forward and get back into school."
She also said positive self talk and approaching things with a positive attitude are key.
