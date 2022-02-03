LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Assessing home and property damage is one of the most critical steps after any major storm, according to Kurt George, with Property Damage Appraiser Inc.
Nearly a year ago, Kentuckiana prepared for wintry weather similar to the one that came through Kentuckiana on Thursday.
When damage is extensive, and there is quite a bit to do, the first thing recommended is to take out your phone and safely snap as many pictures from different angles as possible.
“Get out (and assess what the) damage is — what has happened.” said George. “Not all damage is going to be apparent to you especially with ice because there is the initial damage and then when the stuff starts melting, what are we dealing with then? That is number one, start writing everything down and every single one of your possessions that might be affected by this.”
George also said if you have homeowners or any other type of insurance, getting to know what your policy covers will go a long way.
“Make sure you didn’t put your property in a position where you probably had standing water in all my gutters and never cleaned that out,” said George. “The insurance company is going to want to know what the condition was prior and what the condition was after.”
Once the ice storm has settled, George also recommends getting outside safely and clearing some of that damage.
For example, pick up as much debris as possible and cover existing holes. If you purchase any tools to make repairs, be sure to keep your receipts.
“When a second storm comes through and the insurance company comes in, they can say, well you didn’t clean up after the first one,” said George. “You would likely be liable for the second one, while the insurance company will only cover the first one.”
George said the main thing to keep in mind is safety. When cleaning up after the storm be careful and be diligent.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.